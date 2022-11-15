Trio of off-duty lifeguards save teenager from being swept out to sea

Taranaki lifeguards offer advice about rips and how to stay safe in the water this summer.

It was a case of right time, right people and right place recently when three off-duty Taranaki lifeguards saved a 14-year-old who was being swept out to sea by a rip.

And now the lifeguards are warning people to take extra care in the sea as warm weather and rising water temperatures have people already heading to the beach to cool off.

East End Surf Lifesaving Club lifeguard Josh Thorburn, 18, had been training near the club when someone “yelled at” him and pointed out the 14-year-old swimmer who’d ended up in a rip.

“It was a strong rip, when I got to him, he was quite far out, maybe 150 to 200 metres,” Thorburn said.

READ MORE:

* Kite surfer flies to woman's rescue in dramatic 'non-fatal drowning' incident at Raglan Harbour bar

* Emergency services called to Auckland's Muriwai Beach

* Fisherman rescued after being swept off rocks near Auckland's Bethells Beach



“There were quite a big few swells that rolled through when I was trying to get him on my ski, which was quite tricky because a ski is unstable, and we had to dive under a few waves.”

Liam Cole, 26, who has spent “many years” as a lifeguard at East End and was working from home near the club said he heard someone yelling.

“I heard him before I saw him, and then I saw their hand go up. It was high tide and no wind, like you wouldn't usually hear someone.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Lifeguards Josh Thorburn and Liam Cole are encouraging people to take care on the beach until volunteer patrols start at the end of November.

“And then I had just an old tube at home, I just grabbed that and went just straight out of the front of home, because that’s where he was, and then I started swimming out there.”

Jack Cleland, 19, also a lifeguard at the club responded with a board and the trio brought the swimmer safely to the shore.

Cole said that although the swimmer knew he was in trouble he’d done the right thing by following the “Three R’s” – relaxing, riding out the rip and raising his hand.

“If we hadn’t got out there, it would've got pretty interesting, it was a really strong rip.”

The November 1 rescue was not an isolated incident. Just four days later a rescue helicopter, ambulance and police were called to Back Beach last Saturday.

Two people had to be pulled from the water, both were taken to hospital, one in a serious condition, and the other in a moderate condition.

Last year 74 Kiwis died as a result of preventable drowning nationwide, making drowning the leading cause of death in recreational activities and one of the highest causes of accidental death in Aotearoa.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Liam Cole said there are a number of ways to spot a rip including calm patches in surf with waves breaking each side.

December was particularly bad, with 20 deaths, the highest December toll since 1996.

Volunteer lifeguard patrols begin on November 26, but as the water warms up and people start swimming again, Cole had a few key pieces of advice to help swimmers keep themselves safe.

“The two main things are just known your limits, and never swim or surf alonem,” he said.

There are a number of ways to spot a rip including calm patches in surf with waves breaking each side, a ripple pattern on the sand or small holes beneath your feet in the water.

Discoloured or foamy water and criss-crossed waves can also be signs.

Rip currents are common in areas with rocky headlands, piers, jetties, and other masses that stick out from the beach.