Man charged after fatal Taranaki river crash elects judge-alone trial

The crash accused will appear in the New Plymouth District Court again in January for a trial callover hearing. (File Photo)

The man charged after a fatal crash which killed a Taranaki woman has elected to face a judge-alone trial.

The Palmerston North-based accused previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of careless driving causing death.

Helen Margaret Mitchell, 85, died on May 4 after the car she was driving plunged into the Waitara River following an alleged traffic incident on McLean St, the town’s main thoroughfare.

The man was due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court on Thursday for a case review, but this was rescheduled.

He will now appear on January 17 for a judge-alone trial callover hearing.