Potholes number one reason Taranaki drivers put damage claims to Waka Kotahi

Potholes cost motorists tyres, mags, and wages, after wild weather in September 2022. A Stratford resident said the state of Taranaki’s roads was so bad it was going to lead to protests.

Potholes were the number one reason for compensation complaints made by Taranaki motorists, figures obtained under the official information act show.

For the year up to October 7, there have been 119 requests from Taranaki drivers to Waka Kotahi seeking compensation for damage caused to their vehicles by the region’s highways.

That’s more than the number of complaints from the drivers of Auckland, Wellington and the entire South Island combined.

Of the 119, 70 were related to potholes.

Potholes have been a reoccurring problem along SH3 through winter, with some motorists paying thousands to repair damaged rims and tyres.

The potholes were particularly bad around Tariki, which has long been a problem area for them.

Potholes, such as this one near Waitara, have been a reoccurring problem on Taranaki's SH3 through winter.

In July, plans to fix potholes in the area fell through due to a traffic management plan oversight.

The repairs then took place on August 9, but heavy rain quickly undid the patches.

In addition to potholes, there were 37 complaints related to lose chip and stones from roadworks, and nine cases of tar or chips sticking to vehicles.

There was also one case each of road edge break, crashing into a barrier caused by water on the road, and one case of a crash with a large rock from rockfall.

Waka Kotahi had previously stated that there were 127 requests for compensation for damage to vehicles in Taranaki during the period.

But in its OIA response, Waka Kotahi amended the number to 119 as eight of the 127 requests had been related to either damage to property rather than vehicles, been duplicate requests from the same person, or a general complaint.

The Waka Kotahi website says it will only provide compensation if it hasn’t taken reasonable care to maintain the state highway network in good condition.

In response to a previous article on compensation complaints Waka Kotahi regional manager of maintenance and operations Jaclyn Hankin said there were long sections of SH3 and 3A that were due for rehabilitation or reseals over the next four to five years due to their age.

“While it is correct that high rainfall, groundwater and volcanic ground conditions are not new to Taranaki, they do have more of an impact on ageing roads, such as those above.

“It is not uncommon to see an increase in the number of complaints in a particular area on the back of considerable media, local government or community attention around the state highway network, all of which have been prevalent in Taranaki in recent times.”

The Covid-19 lockdown, which meant much of the work scheduled for early 2020 was unable to be completed, has also had an impact on roading conditions.

“While our crews have been pushing hard to catch up, like many other businesses and organisations across the country, and around the world, we continue to feel the impacts of Covid through our supply chain, including material, machinery and personnel shortages.”