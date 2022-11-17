Devon Mile road closure continues to rile New Plymouth bike shop owner

The 2021 Devon Mile did not attract many spectators lining the footpaths on Devon St East.

Veteran New Plymouth retailer Robert Coe fears he could lose thousands of dollars if the running of the Devon Mile continues to shut down the central business district.

For a second year running Coe, who has owned his popular cycle shop on Devon St for more than three decades, has been fighting for the time of the race to be moved to avoid what he describes as two of the best business hours of his week, between 11am and 1pm.

The race is to be part of The Coastal Five, a series of five running races around Taranaki scheduled to take place over the weekend of November 19 and 20.

The series was first held 12 months ago, when 382 participants took part, including 76 people who ran the Devon Mile.

Coe made a submission to the New Plymouth District Council last year arguing for the time of the road closures, which include Devon Street West from Dawson to Gover streets, as well as Queen Street from Devon Street West to King Street, be moved to earlier or later in the day.

His bid was unsuccessful, as was his submission to the council’s Strategy and Operations Committee this year, although he said he was never told when the issue was going to be heard so missed the chance to argue against it in person.

“We had no information, no right of appeal, as if it was just going to go ahead and bugger you,” he said.

The council’s group manager of planning and infrastructure, Kevin Strongman, said the proposed road closures were advertised via public notices in April.

The council had received two submissions against the closure and one in favour of it but no requests to be heard at the meeting, he said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Cycle Inn owner Robert Coe continues to protest the closure of the central business district for the Devon Mile.

A council spokesperson did not respond to questions about the submitters being notified on the Strategy and Operations meeting.

Coe, who said he pays $200 a week in rates, argued the decision to allow the closure in an effort to make the city centre more vibrant actually had the opposite effect.

“People come to the event, and nothing else happens,” he said.

Costal Five spokesperson Suzanne McCarthy said there had been 226 people registered to compete in the Devon Mile this year, although she expected that number could increase by another 100 if the weather was good.