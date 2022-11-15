'Absolutely appalling' driving too dangerous to escape conviction

A Taranaki judge described Rhys Michie’s driving as “absolutely appalling” during Monday’s court hearing. (File Photo)

Motorists had to take action to avoid a speeding Taranaki driver whose “absolutely appalling” actions were deemed too dangerous by police to try and stop.

Rhys Kelvin Michie was first clocked by police driving his Mazda at 167kmh along a stretch of State Highway 3 in Eltham, about 7pm on December 4 last year.

The 22-year-old drove at high speed past a police car, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Noting Michie’s speed, officers activated the car’s red and blue flashing lights, did a u-turn, and made an effort to catch-up with the defendant, who showed no signs of slowing down.

Due to the “grossly excessive speed”, police stopped the chase “as it was assessed as extremely dangerous to the public to continue,” the summary of facts said.

Northbound traffic had to take evasive action to avoid Michie, and he was also seen losing control of his car as he approached a pedestrian crossing.

Police also fielded two calls from the public about the manner of the young man’s driving.

Michie previously pleaded guilty to driving in a dangerous manner and failing to stop for police. Both charges carry mandatory driving bans.

At Monday’s sentencing in the Hāwera District Court, defence lawyer Hamish Fairey applied for a discharge without conviction for Michie.

He argued a driving disqualification would result in the loss of his client’s apprenticeship.

Michie had completed a defensive driving course and was willing to make a donation to a charity if required, Fairey said.

The court heard how Michie had 18 months to go of on-the-job training, and was highly regarded by his employers.

But Judge Tony Greig was not swayed by Fairey’s argument, saying the dangerousness of Michie’s actions could not be ignored.

“This driving was appalling, absolutely appalling.”

Sergeant Chris Henry agreed, and pointed out the risk the defendant had posed to the community.

“It’s not just his life he had in his hands when he’s driving like that,” Henry said.

While the discharge without conviction was not granted, Judge Greig decided to defer Michie’s driving ban, which will start in August 2024.

Michie will also have to compete 40 hours community work and 12 month stint of supervision.