Lawyer for Valentine's Day murder accused argues witness evidence should not be allowed

A man accused of killing his wife in their New Plymouth home in February has yet to plead.

A lawyer representing a New Plymouth man accused of murdering his wife on Valentine’s Day has asked the High Court to find an interview conducted with a potential witness inadmissible as evidence.

Henry Joseph Wensor, 48, is yet to enter a plea to a charge of murdering Levonne Kaye Wensor at a New Plymouth address on February 14.

His lawyer, Rob Weir, argued in the High Court at New Plymouth on Monday that the police unlawfully conducted a witness interview and all the material obtained in that interview was inadmissible.

The court heard from Detective Sergeant Chris Allemann, who conducted the interview, but details that would identify the witness were suppressed by Justice Peter Churchman.

Further suppression orders were also made by Justice Churchman which prevent other details of the pre-trial hearing being made public until a further order from the court.

Justice Churchman reserved his decision.

Wensor did not appear in court, although the hearing was attended by a number of his wife’s family.

The case was further remanded for another pre-trial hearing on December 12.