Boxing promoter to review security for upcoming event after weekend brawl

Sam Rapira will review security arrangements for the upcoming fight night in New Plymouth. (File photo)

Promoter Sam Rapira will review the security arrangements for his upcoming corporate boxing night in New Plymouth after an event in South Taranaki ended in a brawl, with hundreds of fans evacuated from the venue.

Up to 700 people were forced to leave Hāwera’s TSB Hub on Saturday night after trouble between two corporate groups moved from outside the venue to inside.

The eruption of violence has Rapira on edge as he puts the final plans in place for his boxing card, which is headlined by former All Black Chris Masoe.

Former Kiwis rugby league rep Wairangi Kopu is also scheduled to fight, while eight corporate bouts have also been added to the night’s entertainment.

Rapira, a former professional boxer who has turned his hand to promoting, said his review of security would concentrate on ensuring patrons’ behaviour and alcohol intake was closely monitored for the December 2 event at the TSB Stadium, which is expected to attract up to 2000 fans.

“These events are hugely popular because of the passion that comes with them – but there is no excuse for what happened last weekend,” he said.

supplied Former All Black Chris Masoe headlines The Fight Before Christmas at the TSB Stadium.

Rapira was at Saturday night’s event and felt for fellow promoter James Langton, who was disgusted at the behaviour of those involved in the brawl, which led to the second half of the card being cancelled.

“I am very disappointed for the fighters that have put eight to 10 weeks’ work into training,” Langton said.

“Every one of them has trained really hard to get that moment in time in the ring. I feel really sad for them.”

Meanwhile, police have yet to confirm if they have made any arrests.

Hāwera Senior Sergeant Andrew Russ referred questions to the police media team, which has yet to respond to questions about how many arrests were made.

It is believed police pepper-sprayed some of the brawlers and called in staff from New Plymouth to help.