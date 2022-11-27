Queer artist seeking better representation for every body

Dimmie Danielewski is an art instructor at Camp Boom in Wellington this weekend.

Taranaki-born artist Dimmie Danielewski says there is an inherent beauty in representing bodies that do not conform to the status quo.

“Bodies are cool,” Danielewski said. “They have interesting features and lumps and bumps and folds, regardless of their size, shape, colour, gender identity and level of ability.

“There is no positive or negative associated with bodies in general. They are completely neutral.”

Danielewski is an art instructor at Camp Boom in Wellington, a series of workshops, talks and classes this weekend around systemic discrimination and media representation, and is teaching a life drawing class today, Sunday, November 27.

The queer artist said she always aimed to capture what was “ambiguous” and outside the “cisgender heterosexual norms”.

“I feel like everybody deserves to be represented. Everyone deserves to see themselves represented, be that in the media, movies, literature or art.

“When you exist in a body that is marginalised today, sometimes you have to be the representation that you want to see in the world,” she said.

Born in Taranaki, Danielewski grew up in Australia and had her first solo show in Darwin.

Danielewski started painting when she was 10 years old and grew up experimenting with acrylic paint, embroidered patches and lino cut print. “I was smushing things together to create new art.”

But it was only when she moved back home in 2017 that she discovered the power of deviating from the norm by “challenging the status quo and what we understand as beauty, which is usually thin and white.

“Everybody has a value and is worth representing, but that value does not necessarily hinge on what they look like.”

Her realistic artwork depicted the naked bodies of plus size women and gender-diverse people.

“I always try to boost the voices of people who deserve to be heard, because we have a responsibility to society, we need to leave the world in a better spot than we found it in.”