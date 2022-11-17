Life story: Taranaki community stalwart Reg Trowern remembered

Reg Trowern, who served as chief executive of Federated Farmers in Taranaki, died on November 7, aged 85.

Tributes have been paid to an advocate for those who work and live on the land following his death at the age of 85.

Reginald, or Reg, Trowern served as Taranaki Federated Farmers chief executive and policy analyst for more than 15 years, and was heavily involved in other community pursuits.

Two former presidents of the region’s farm lobby, Neville Hagenson and Kevin Phillips, said Trowern, who died on November 7, was known for the support he offered to people when they most needed it.

“Reg was a guy always helping the underdog,” Hagenson said.

“That was him. When someone was down, and we saw that with some of the climatic disasters, he was always willing to help out.”

During his time with the federation, Trowern was involved in dispute resolutions on farms, drafted employer-employee agreements, had a role in getting stuck effluent tanks on roads, sat on the West Coast Lessees Association and served on the Taranaki-Whanganui Conservation Board for six years.

“He had a very strong personality and always said what he believed. He never faltered even if others told him otherwise,” Phillips said.

Trowern also played a major role in drafting the Petroleum Exploration Association of New Zealand code which provided protection for landowners affected by the likes of powerlines and drilling for oil and gas on their properties. The concept was later adopted nationwide.

Trowern’s wife of almost 65 years, Kathleen, recalled her husband's zest for life.

He had been a champion Auckland wrestler at the age of 13, and a top rugby and cricket player in high school.

Throughout his life he embraced other sporting codes such as golf, bowls and snooker.

Stuff Reg Trowern, pictured in April 2010, promoting Anzac Day's Poppy Appeal.

The father-of-three had a good head for figures, loved to read, was an avid opera buff and a skilled wood worker.

Retirement did not slow him down, Kathleen said.

“He was always on a committee, he would come in the morning with a cup of tea with a pad and paper.

“I'd think, what's the latest project?”

Trowern volunteered for Lifeline, served as treasurer for St Mary's Church and was a Justice of the Peace.

He had a longstanding association with the New Plymouth RSA and played a key role in instigating the sale of its building.

In recognition of his community service, Trowern was presented with a Citizens’ Award in 2006.

He is survived by Kathleen, sons Greg, Murray, and Thomas, and their families.