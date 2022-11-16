Taranaki Regional Council announces 'game changing' app partnership that allows commuters to track their bus

A real-time tracking app is now available for Taranaki bus services.

Navigating Taranaki by bus just got a whole lot easier thanks to a smart new app called Transit.

The free app, which is already used by the likes of Auckland Transport, Canterbury Regional Council and Greater Wellington Regional Council, has been announced as the official public transport app for the region by the Taranaki Regional Council (TRC).

App users will be able to see nearby bus options, departure times and accurate bus arrival times.

TRC transport engagement manager Sarah Hiestand said the launch of a real-time app was a huge milestone for bus services in Taranaki.

“The app makes bus travel easier, more convenient and more reliable – it really is a game-changer.

“It takes the pressure off people to scroll through timetables and plan out routes themselves. Real-time tracking allows passengers to see how far away their bus is and ensures commuters are on the right bus, and get to the right stop at the right time.”

The app also provides data for the council to improve bus routes and timetables via GPS, Hiestand said.

“We have been working hard to increase public transport usage in Taranaki and we believe this app is a significant step in the right direction.

“We’re really excited at the progress being made in this area and will be undertaking a full review of all Taranaki bus services and timetables. Over the coming months we will be sharing more details and providing the opportunity for public feedback.”

The council will also receive anonymised usage data and customisations to better serve the region, such as the ability to send important update notifications directly to bus riders via the Transit app.

stuff Relatively few people in Taranaki use public transport. Suraya Sidhu Singh wants to find out why.

Council chairperson Charlotte Littlewood said the council was committed to delivering the best possible public transport services for Taranaki.

“It is also a great opportunity for those who have not used public transport in Taranaki yet, to download the app, leave the car at home and give buses a go.”

Transit is available to download for iPhone and Android at www.transitapp.com, on the App Store or Google Play, and real-time bus tracking can also be done via the Council’s website.