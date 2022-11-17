The small Taranaki border school that's cleaning the beach - one piece of rubbish at a time

Mōkau Primary School students dressed in orange took to the streets of their community picking up rubbish for a beach-clean project.

After learning all about how litter can end up in the sea, primary school youngsters on the north Taranaki border spent a day cleaning up their backyard beach.

Twenty-four Mōkau Primary School students put on gloves and bright orange vests, and held hands as they walked in groups down to the local beach, picking up rubbish on the way.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Caige Bleu Wilson – Hamana, 5, was one of the students leading the way finding plenty of rubbish and putting it into the Healthier Kids Sea Cleaners School Kit that was provided.

Caige Bleu Wilson–Hamana was one of the smallest cleaners who took part. The five-year-old said he really enjoyed picking up the rubbish and being out in the sun.

In Caige’s group was five-year old Catherine Jansen, who was more focused on the task at hand than conversation.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jacob Hutchinson, 7, Caige Bleu Wilson–Hamana, 5, and Awa O'Brien 5, look for litter on their way to the beach.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Catherine Jansen, 5, showed off her protective gloves to pick up rubbish that say ‘I keep the sea, Rubbish free’.

“I found four bottles in the bushes, but I don’t want to talk about rubbish,” she said.

Nine-year-old K’sharn Easton was one of the students leading the way and said she liked knowing she was helping to protect her two favourite ocean animals: dolphins and turtles.

“We watched a video and a turtle got some rubbish around its neck, so we have to make sure that doesn’t happen.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Caige and Catherine worked together to collect as much rubbish as they could.

“All my rubbish when I’m at home or at the park, I have to find a rubbish bin or if I can’t find one I just wait until we go somewhere else and find a rubbish bin.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff K’sharn Easton, 9, says she picks up rubbish to look after the sea and the land.

“If people find rubbish anywhere, and it’s not theirs, just to pick it up and put it in the rubbish bin.”

Teacher Kimberley Sharp ran the beach clean-up day and said getting the kids outside and picking up rubbish was extremely successful.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The 24 students and 7 teachers were on a mission to clean up their community.

“It’s teaching the kids the impacts that waste has on the environment.

“We’ve talked about if you’re in the car and throw your rubbish out the window then what happens when it rains and that water carries that rubbish down to the sea.”

The school had registered for a Nestlé for Healthier Kids Sea Cleaners kit, which included the gloves they wore for Tuesday’s clean-up and their paper litter bags.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Ivey Tupu-Ngahere, 7, found plenty of rubbish in the beach and says keeping it out of the ocean and rivers meant all animals would be looked after.

Ivey Tupu-Ngahere, 7, said keeping rubbish out of the waterways meant she could protect her favourite ocean animals – which was all of them.

“The sea creatures, they might eat rubbish in the sea and choke.

“That’s what we learnt in class.”