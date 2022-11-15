Speed reductions proposed for 11 sections of road in Taranaki including through Egmont Village and Omata

Waka Kotahi has proposed speed reductions for the State Highway 3 intersection with Egmont Rd.

The country’s road transport agency wants speed limits reduced along a number of sections of State Highway in Taranaki, including through Ōmata and Egmont Village.

Waka Kotahi has released details of 11 spots in Taranaki that it proposes to lower limits as part of its Interim State Highway Speed Management Plan.

The proposed changes would see the speed limit drop from 80kmh to 60kmh through Ōmata from Beach Rd to south of Sealy Rd.

It would also bring in a 40kmh limit on parts of the main road through Inglewood, Stratford and Eltham, as well as through Moturoa in New Plymouth.

There’s also a planned reduction for Egmont Village, although the proposed speed limit would move from 70kmh to 60kmh, not the 50kmh a group from the settlement wanted when they launched a petition calling on Waka Kotahi to change the speed limit in July.

The group included residents, business owners and the Egmont Village School's board and principal.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Egmont Village residents Jenny Coulson, Melisa Bedford, Hendrik Hofstee with Meg the dog and Bill Woodd have campaigned for speed reductions.

Waka Kotahi’s proposed plan is open for consultation until December 12, and proposes speed limits be reduced around the country “to ensure we're protecting the people and communities we care about.”

Included in the other proposed changes in Taranaki is a speed reduction, from 80kmh to 60kmh, for the State Highway 3 intersection with Egmont Rd.

GJ Gardner co-director Rod Roebuck and New Plymouth councillor Sam Bennett started a petition calling for safety improvements at the intersection last year after a number of serious accidents occurred.

Bennett welcomed the proposal as a start to improving safety at the intersection and said they would be providing a submission to Waka Kotahi to also include new signage around the site warning it was a dangerous intersection.

As well as the 11 proposed changes on Taranaki’s state highways, Waka Kotahi plans to introduce variable speed limits outside 40 of the region’s schools.

Those variable speed limits range from 30kmh on urban roads and 60kmh on rural roads.

If confirmed, the changes would be implemented from next year.

“With more people travelling at speeds that are safe and appropriate for the road environment, we will see more inclusive, safer and more people-friendly towns and cities where we can all move around freely, no matter how we choose to travel,” Waka Kotahi national manager programme and standards Vanessa Browne said.

Proposed speed limit changes:

State Highway 3 to Egmont Rd intersection 80kmh to 60kmh; State Highway 3 Egmont Village urban 70kmh to 60kmh; State Highway 3 Inglewood main street 50kmh to 40kmh; State Highway 3 Midhirst urban 70kmh to 60kmh; State Highway 3 Stratford main street 50kmh to 40kmh; State Highway 3 Stratford urban 70kmh to 50kmh; State Highway 3 Eltham urban 50kmh to 40kmh; State Highway 3 Normanby urban 70kmh to 60kmh; State Highway 3 Hāwera north 70kmh to 60kmh; State Highway 44 Moturoa main street 50kmh to 40kmh; State Highway 45 Ōmata urban 80kmh to 60kmh.