Taranaki Spiegelfest to close with a Starr performance

Australian actor Damien Warren-Smith will bring to New Plymouth his Shakespearian show Garry Starr Performs Everything.

One of the final shows of New Plymouth’s Spiegelfest got its start with a “terrible” undersized black leather jacket.

Upon seeing him wearing it a friend remarked he was “just a Garry” and just like that Melbourne comedian Damien Warren-Smith’s clown alter-ego Garry Starr was born.

Coming directly from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival Fringe, Warren-Smith said he was excited to bring his “internationally renowned idiot” to the Spiegeltent with his Garry Starr Performs Everything one-man show.

Warren-Smith has been performing the award-winning show – a one-man crusade to save theatre by performing every genre he can – for a number of years and his character is renowned for his lack of inhibition and abundance of confidence.

READ MORE:

* Oops, says Emmy: TV award show makes Oscars-style mix up

* Mavericks at the Christchurch's Bread & Circus festival a shambolic delight

* Mark Vanilau's 'Giant of the Sea' a musical voyage for his father



“Garry has high status, but low intelligence, and so he will place himself above the audience, but then he will use the wrong words,” the actor explained.

“I always try and make the audience feel like they know more than Garry.

“And I love mixed malapropisms, like he refers to people from the Royal Shakespeare Company as Phallustines, as opposed to Philistines,” Warren-Smith said.

Supplied Crowds flocked to the Spiegeltent over the weekend.

Close to 3000 people have attended events in the Spiegeltent since the Taranaki festival began on November 10.

Taranaki Art Festival Trust CEO Suzanne Porter said she was delighted to see the community embracing the return of the arts festival with so many sold-out performances.

“No one can deny it’s been a challenging couple of years for our industry and community, but here we are celebrating the return of the arts and live shows with a full house nearly every night over the weekend.

“It's just magical, and for us, as a small team, it certainly makes the hard times we’ve faced carrying on worthwhile.”

Artistic Director Megan Brown said the aim of the festival was “all about bringing people together, building connections, and sharing live experiences.”

“Recent research found that as a country, we're more optimistic than ever about the vital role the arts play in our lives,” she said.

Garry Starr Performs Everything, 9.00pm Saturday, November 19 and 5.00pm Sunday, November 20 at the Pacific Crystal Palace Spiegeltent.