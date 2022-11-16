Taranaki man alleged to have used deception to nab $27k in commissions

The man will be back in New Plymouth District Court on November 24 to formally enter pleas. (File Photo)

A Taranaki man, who works in the insurance sector, has appeared in court over charges he took commissions he was not entitled to get.

The 40-year-old appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday, where he entered intimated guilty pleas to two charges of obtains by deception.

It is alleged he took a commission by deception twice in May, which amounted to a total of $27,228.

He is due to enter formal pleas at his next court hearing on November 24.