Olympic and world champions vying for Taranaki Sportsperson of the Year

Paralympic gold medallist Corey Peters is a finalist in the senior sportsman category at the Taranaki Sportsperson of the Year awards.

Olympic and world champions will go up against national record breakers when the Taranaki Sportsperson of the Year is decided on Friday night.

Winter Paralympic gold medal winner Corey Peters completed his set of medals when he won the men’s sitting down downhill at Beijing, completing a remarkable campaign that was interrupted by Covid-19 and saw him miss the world championships in the lead-up.

Peters, the 2015 Taranaki Sportsperson of the Year, described his performance as “the run of my life” as it capped off the silver medal he won in Sochi in 2014 and then bronze four years later in PyeongChang.

The 38-year-old faces competition in the awards’ senior men’s division from world champion axeman Jack Jordan, who chopped through tough international competition to win the Stihl Timbersports World Trophy in Austria in May.

READ MORE:

* Tokyo-bound swimmer takes out top Taranaki sports award

* Tom Walsh and Sophie Pascoe on shortlist again for Canterbury Sports awards

* Tight race for top gongs as finalists confirmed for Wellington sports awards



Black Caps batsman Will Young, All Blacks utility back Jordie Barrett, national champion surfer Daniel Farr and Eisenhower Trophy team member Sam Jones, who led the Taranaki golf team to its first ever national title, also feature in the category.

David Ramos/Getty Images Zoe Hobbs has been in record-breaking form throughout the last year.

The senior sportswoman title will also be hotly contested, with Olympic Sevens gold medallist Michaela Blyde up against New Zealand’s fastest ever sprinter Zoe Hobbs, Football Ferns representative Mackenzie Barry and Black Sticks hockey representative Hope Ralph.

Hobbs broke the New Zealand 100m record five times from December 2021 to July 2022, breaking the Oceania 100m record twice in the process,

Blyde, who was Taranaki Sportsperson of the Year in 2018, was also part of the team’s silver winning performance at the Sevens Rugby World Cup and the teams’ bronze winning Commonwealth Games outing, where she was top try scorer for the tournament.

The senior sports team, another category which qualifies the winner for the overall top prize, features the Taranaki men’s gold side which won the interprovincial trophy, the first time in its 73-year history.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Taranaki Airs drew sell-out crowds during the National Basketball League season.

The Taranaki Airs are also a finalist in the category after the basketball side finished top of the league in the regular season before being beaten in the semifinals.

There are 13 categories featured at the awards, including junior sportsman and sportswoman, as well as coach of the year.

The winners will be announced during a ticketed event taking place in New Plymouth’s Devon Hotel from 6pm.

“The calibre of finalists nominated this year shows the depth and quality we have across all sections of sport in Taranaki,” Sport Taranaki chief executive Michael Carr said.

“It also shows the tremendous work that goes into producing athletes who can compete right across the world and the work that goes in behind the scenes from the tireless volunteers and coaches who make it all happen through their selfless endeavour.”

The 2022 Taranaki Sportsperson of the Year finalists

Volunteer

Sandra Moratti (athletics), Carmen Walker (football), Ashleigh Hurring (surf lifesaving), Darleena Christie (netball), Don Betts (golf), Jill Warner (netball), Justin Looney (rugby), Neil Smith (football), Tony Eldershaw (basketball).

Junior sports team

New Plymouth Boys’ High School first XI hockey, Opunake Oriental Express.

Junior sportswoman

Natasha Gouldsbury (surfing), Natalie Foss (clay target shooting), Jessie Holland (cricket), Tara Shotter (surf lifesaving), Keighley Simpson (rugby and touch), Zoe Hall (athletics), Skylar McFetridge (surfing).

Junior sportsman

Will Roberts (tennis), Nathan Goodin (lawn bowls), Kalani Marra (boxing), Caleb Lawn (surf lifesaving), Cameron Quinnell (basketball), Ethan O’Halloran (football), Jordan Whittleson (hockey), Dean Clarkson (hockey), Adam Lennox (rugby), Liam Harvey (squash and golf).

Coach

Ghislaine Brien (tennis), Carl Barnes (surf lifesaving), Dwayne Tamatea (basketball), Hayley Jury (gymnastics), Jake Rapira (boxing), Jaqua Pori-Makea-Simpson (netball), Joshua Dobson (football), Scotty Manson (football), Trent Adam (basketball), Vanessa Way (dressage), Robert Manu (netball), Ryan Nolan (boxing).

Senior sports team

FC Western men’s premiership team, Moturoa AFC women’s premiership team, Paritutu men’s fours bowls, Taranaki Airs, Taranaki men’s golf team, Taranaki under-23 men’s basketball team, Tysons Nga Manu Toa.

Impact award

Jeremy Maxwell (functional strength and conditioning), John Sigurdsson (football), Kevin Nielsen (horse riding), Nick Collins (navigation sports), John Murtagh (lawn bowls), Ray Hopkinson (rugby), Jody Le Bas (gymnastics).

Masters

Joy Baker (athletics), Alan Jones (athletics), Roger Stachurski (cricket).

Senior sportsman

Aidan Zittersteijn (lawn bowls), William Young (cricket), Corey Peters (para alpine ski racing), Joe Collins (surf lifesaving), Jordie Barrett (rugby), Jack Jordan (timber sports), Stephen Hills (para cycling), Sam Jones (golf), Ryan Nolan (boxing), Daniel Farr (surfing), Des Wilcox (8-ball).

Senior sportswoman

Claudia Kelly (surf lifesaving), Hope Ralph (hockey), Kristie Fairhurst (para alpine ski racing), Michaela Blyde (rugby), Zoe Hobbs (athletics), Kathryn Greaney (football), Mackenzie Barry (football), Jessica Tuki (netball).

Game official

Arlo Beckett (netball), Carmen Walker (football), Jane Hickmott (netball), Matt Hastings (football), Melissa Gyde (netball), Mike Jack (squash), Zoe Hall (netball).

Club

Taranaki Airs, Gymnastics Waitara, Patea Area School, Stratford Eltham Rugby Sports Club, Taranaki Outrigger Canoe Club, Waitara Soccer Club.

Service to secondary school sport

Aarun Langton, Maurice Gilmour, Kris Campbell, Pauline Hurley, Graeme Mehrtens.