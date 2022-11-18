The biography on New Zealand's king of gothic literature that aims to usher in a Ronald Hugh Morrieson renaissance

Ronald Hugh Morrieson was a controversial figure, a novelist “of unusual distinction and originality”, but also an alcoholic who died at 50 with only two published novels to his name.

A hundred years after New Zealand’s king of gothic literature was born, one biographer wants to make sure the writer’s worst nightmare comes true.

Ronald Hugh Morrieson’s novels tell tales of murderous and macabre happenings in small-town New Zealand and the author is often quoted as saying, “I hope I'm not another one of these poor buggers who get discovered when they're dead”.

Yet that’s exactly what journalist and teacher Rolland McKellar is aiming to achieve with his new biography A Towering Talent.

To an extent Morrieson is already famous.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Rolland McKellar has written a biography on Ronald Hugh Morrieson called A Towering Talent.

All of his novels have been made into movies, he’s had two other biographies written about him (the last in 1996) and there’s even a writing competition operating under his name.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Pātea born Airana Ngarewa was the 2022 short story winner at the Ronald Hugh Morrieson awards.

But at the same time, fellow author Janet Frame’s childhood home still stands as a shrine to her work, while Morrieson’s home was bowled to make way for a KFC.

In 2017 there was talk once of putting a statue of the author in front of the fast food site.

Rachel Trevelyan/Stuff Graphically altered photo showing the KFC where the house of Ronald Hugh Morrieson used to be and a proposed site for a statue of the author.

“I think he is one of New Zealand's very, very best writers, I'd like to see a bit of a renaissance, so he's given his true worth and he's remembered as the outstanding writer he really was,” McKellar said.

“I think he's been a little bit forgotten, in some ways, he should be up there with Frank Sargeson and Janet Frame and Maurice Shadbolt.”

McKellar said he became attracted to Morrieson’s life story after a visit to a cafe-bar in Hāwera that bears the novelist’s name.

Initially, he set out to write a short handbook of places that related to the novelist, but as time wore on the book grew into a biography that took McKellar 12 years to write, and included 40 interviews with people that knew Morrieson personally.

“Many of them have passed away since I interviewed them, so that makes this book even more important to get out there.”

Stuff Morrieson’s novel Predicament was turned into a movie in 2010 with filming taking place in and around Eltham.

McKellar is a big fan of the author, has read each of his novels at least four times and seen all the movies, he’s even got an original copy of Scarecrow that he keeps in a plastic bag.

“He had an interesting personality, he’s obviously very intelligent, and very well read if you go through his books, there's all sorts of stuff about philosophers and historical figures.

“Everyone described him as a quiet man. However, you might say he had an overdeveloped sense of humour and a very good sense of humour.”

One of McKellar’s favourite Morrieson stories involves the author, his friend and girlfriend peeing into the radiator of their car to top it up.

“He could be quite convincing.”

At 248 pages, McKellar’s biography leaves no stone unturned, which is both a strength and a weakness depending on how you read it.

Readers used to dramatic page turners might struggle through sections – the drama is there, but it is broken up by detail saturation, with McKellar preferring to attribute details about the writer to each interviewee rather than wrapping it into one unbroken narrative strand.

But the biography's capturing of interviewees’ memories that otherwise would have been lost is a valuable achievement.

It launched earlier this year and is set to go into its second print run after the first 200 sold out.

Copies can be bought from bookshops around the region including Paper Plus in Stratford and Hāwera and Poppies in New Plymouth.