What's on in Taranaki this week

Grant Haua will perform at 4th Wall Theatre on Tuesday November 22.

Here is what’s on in the Taranaki arts and entertainment scene over the next week.

Spiegel Fest, Puke Ariki Landing, on until November 20

The festival lineup features five international, award-winning performers and shows, including Rebel, the David Bowie-inspired, glittering glam rock non-stop circus phenomenon, and WERK IT!, an all-new, high-energy, big tricks, acrobatic comedy romp featuring Australia's hottest acrobats.

Spiegel Fest will also showcase an array of artists from across Aotearoa and talent from right here in Taranaki.

Heavenly Homes - New Plymouth, Sunday, November 20, 10am-4pm

Eight houses around the city have had a seasonal makeover into a Christmas wonderland.

If you love the joy and sparkle of Christmas gather up a few friends and grab some tickets for the best Christmas Day out. Coffee, Christmas cakes, food and other items available as part of the tour. Tickets $45 from www.iticket.co.nz

The Drovers Wife | The Legend of Molly Johnson, Len Lye Cinema, Tuesday, November 22 at 6pm

Special screening and Q & A with director.

Leah Purcell writes, directs and stars in this highly anticipated adaptation of her award-winning play and novel – a vivid reckoning with Australia's colonial history through the tale of one woman's resilience.

Join us after the screening for an exclusive Q & A session with Leah and Libby Hakaraia from the Māoriland Film Festival.

Tickets $15 at govettbrewster.com.

Grant Haua, 4th Wall Theatre, Tuesday, November 22 at 7.30pm

Grant Haua who was longtime half of blues-roots stompers SWAMP THING (with drummer Michael Barker) will present in concert his deep timbered soul-blues vocals/ acoustic guitars and foot percussion in a performance of style that relates heavily to his Maori culture which are at the heart of his songs.

Tickets $30 www.4thwalltheatre.co.nz 0800 484 925

The DeSotos, 4th Wall Theatre, Thursday, November 24 at 7.30pm

Auckland-based Americana act The DeSotos are delighted to be setting out on a North Island tour in November with their full four piece line up.

And for the first time this tour will take them to the 4th Wall Theatre for a performance on Thursday 24 November.

The DeSotos sound mixes elements of Americana, country rock and blues to produce a gumbo of roots-based and harmonically driven music.

Tickets available through 4th Wall Theatre.

Banana Mundo, Mike's Brewery Bistro New Plymouth, Saturday, November 26 at 8pm

Polish your dancing shoes and oil those Latin hips, let's do it!

Banana Mundo will play some brand-new songs along with their multilingual banana classics lineup.

Free salsa beginner lesson with Yanita and Fede at 8.30pm.

Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Reggaeton, Dancehall DJ at 9.30pm.

Banana Mundo (11-piece live band) at 11.30pm.

Entry $25 on the door (cash only).

Curtains at 4th Wall Theatre has been postponed until November 28 due to Covid.

If you have an event you would like to be included please email stephanie.ockhuysen@stuff.co.nz by the Wednesday of the week you’d like it included.