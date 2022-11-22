Taranaki cheerleading team secure national title

The Zero Gravity cheerleading team from Taranaki competed at the New Zealand Super Nationals and took home the title.

A Taranaki cheerleading team has taken out the top spot at a national competition in Auckland.

The Zero Gravity cheer team from New Plymouth competed alongside 50 teams at the New Zealand Super Nationals and walked away with medals, banners and the title.

Indie Hughes,9, said her favourite part about competing was being part of a team, making new friends and tumbling.

“I loved the competition, it was fun, and I was there with all my team members, and we were supporting each other throughout the competition.

“It felt so good and exciting to know that our team are the best in New Zealand. It makes me feel proud.”

Isabella Buchboeck, 10, started cheer 3.5 years ago and said she had learnt heaps.

“I really love cheerleading, and it's a great thing to try because there is always something for everyone.”

Coach Joanne Yan said she was proud of her team to be able to bring home a title as big as this.

“As a coach, the greatest achievement is being a part of an athlete’s journey to accomplish something they are genuinely proud of.

“It’s hard to put into words how proud I am. Pride completely fills my heart knowing that not only did our athletes give their all on the competition floor, they felt accomplished - for themselves and each other.”