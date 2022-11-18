Hundreds of thousands of dollars awarded to innovators helping Kiwi power distributors create grid of the future

Ara Ake's decarbonisation pitch event saw teams from around the world compete for a chance to receive up to US$250,000 to pilot their technology.

Some of the most powerful figures in New Zealand’s electricity industry gathered in New Plymouth on Thursday for a dragon’s den-style pitch session that could help save the planet, and Kiwi’s wallets.

The Ara Ake decarbonisation challenge saw six finalists from as far away as Hawaii and Sweden pitch their ideas to a panel of judges representing eight electricity distribution businesses including Powerco and Wellington Electricity.

The six had been selected from a group of about 40 worldwide applicants seeking to help distributors optimise their investment in networks for the future.

Two big themes of the night were the impact electric vehicle and solar panels adoption would have on networks, with pitchers offering data wizard solutions involving artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data collection to enable distributors to better understand what is happening to their grid.

Winners, Caterbury-based ANSA and Australian-based Future Grid and Gridsight received up to USD$250,000 in funding to pilot their technology with the goal of scaling and commercialising their technology in New Zealand.

ANSA provides modelling and insights for the network connection of electric vehicles, solar power, and other low-carbon technologies.

Supplied Minister for Energy and Resources, Megan Woods, said she looked forward to seeing where the innovators take their technologies.

Future Grid uses data to create real-time power quality visibility to understand the behaviour and impacts of spread-out power generation on low-voltage grids.

Gridsight enables network engineers to gain visibility of their low-voltage networks and make targeted investments.

Ara Ake Chief Executive, Cristiano Marantes said the “outstanding event”, which was attended by Minister for Energy and Resources, Megan Woods, was a first of its kind.

“It's about having fun, it's about celebrating collaboration and innovation and actually I believe this is the first time in New Zealand where we've got the EDBs together, judging and listening and hearing innovators from around the world and I think this is a perfect format to enable those connections.”

“We plan to have, many more of these challenges, and we're going to go across the energy industry.”

In a release Woods said she was impressed by the finalist pitches.

“There was no shortage of great energy solutions being pitched, and as expected, it was a tough decision for the judges to make.

“We look forward to seeing where the innovators take their technologies from here whilst collaborating with the electricity distribution businesses towards the pilot.”