Council funding helps Taranaki grassroots community youth group

Surfing is helping five young people to find their feet after challenges in life.

Manna Home is one of 14 grassroots organisations that each receive about $3000 from the New Plymouth District Council's Youth Connectedness Fund, which aims to help young people get out and about and active after the last two years of Covid and lockdowns.

Manna is home to up to six young people, and is a place where they can develop into healthy, resilient adults by engaging in education, employment or training, manager Cilla McIvor said.

“In addition to the usual skills we require as adults such as cooking, whare responsibilities, conflict resolution, learning good boundaries, we place big importance on getting out and about with our rangatahi. Surfing is a great way to do that, to give them that sense of accomplishment by gaining a new skill, connecting them to the whenua and to more members of the community.”

Grassroots groups applying for funding had to show they were helping 10 to 19-year-olds become more independent.

One 17-year-old resident said his stay at Manna had helped steer him away from a road that was taking him to jail.

“Surfing has helped a lot with my mental health as when I’m out there in the waves, everything washes away. All I have to do is worry about getting hit by a wave, and nothing else.

“My world was quite small before I came to Manna, just focusing on today and not tomorrow. I’m a lot more mindful of the opportunities ahead of me.”