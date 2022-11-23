Maths less of a problem for one Taranaki primary school

Normanby Primary School are the pioneers of a new Maths programme in Taranaki built to improve maths understanding in students.

Less than a year after it was brought in, a programme to help primary school students with maths is showing results at one Taranaki school.

Normanby Primary, an hour south of New Plymouth, is the only school in the region to introduce the Maths No Problem programme, which encourages students to learn together, rather than in streamed groups.

Teachers are given a learning pack including textbooks with equations based around stories – word problems – for students to learn from in pairs, questioning each other to increase their understanding.

The programme, which is taught in more than 30 schools around the country, sees Normanby’s 144 students studying an hour of maths every day.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jay Robinson, 9, says he enjoys maths a lot more now that he can learn with his classmates.

Nine-year-old Jay Robinson said that hour was helping him learn how to solve harder problems.

“Since last year I think I have got better,” he said.

“My favourite part is always changing subjects, and we can learn together.”

Eight-year-old Danni Franzen said she understood maths much better than last year.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Maddison Webb 9, and Danni Franzen, 8, completing a maths questionnaire on a whiteboard.

“The word problems are hard, but we’re getting better at the word problems.”

“If you both don’t know, you can work it out together and then both get smarter each way.”

Classroom teacher Tash Campbell said although the programme was only implemented at the beginning of the year, she was already seeing students’ test results, engagement and understanding improve.

“We have a student that at the end of last year did a PAT test, just a standardised test, and was a stanine one, and now she’s stanine seven which is phenomenal progress.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Recent testing showed New Zealand had nearly half of year five students not meeting expected levels of maths understanding.

A 2019 educational research study on student achievement in mathematics and science around the world, acknowledged by the Ministry of Education, put New Zealand year five students behind those in 38 other countries.

The Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study also ranked New Zealand the lowest performing English-speaking country.

More than 44% of New Zealand students could not correctly answer questions aimed at the year level below them.

Alex Laurie, Maths No Problem New Zealand representative, said nearly half of year five children “are not at expected levels in mathematics”.

Laurie said low success rate was a result of students being put into groups based on their skill level and ultimately missing out on a full lesson with a teacher.

“This year they are refreshing the New Zealand curriculum and there’s a big push on getting rid of streaming.

“This programme really does hold schools accountable to having to teach maths five days a week for an hour a day, and it actually works for every learner from every background.”