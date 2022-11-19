New Plymouth community comes together to show solidarity to the people of Iran

Lena Hasan-Zadeh (5) holds a sign protesting the treatment of women in Iran. At one point, she led a chant at Saturday’s rally.

Speaking out against the Iranian Government, in the wake of the death of a young woman in police custody, has seen protesters take to the streets around the world and in New Zealand.

On Saturday it was New Plymouth’s turn.

Anti-government protests have continued in Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini in September.

The 22-year-old died in custody following her arrest by Iran’s Guidance Patrol, for not adhering to strict hijab requirements.

It is believed more than 300 people have been killed so far during the state crackdown over demonstrations in Iran, along with 15,000 arrests.

As a way to stand in solidarity with the people of Iran, more than 50 people, including those from the Iranian community who call Taranaki home, gathered at New Plymouth’s Huatoki Plaza to show their support.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Bas Azar was among the protesters who turned up on Saturday, to stand in solidarity with the people of Iran.

The clear message, shared via spirited chants of “women, life, freedom”’ and “democracy for Iran” was to champion human rights and freedoms, and to oppose the Islamic regime imposed by the Iran Government.

Amongst the crowd were New Plymouth councillors Bryan Vickery and Amanda Clinton-Gohdes.

Clinton-Gohdes, a second term councillor, said she turned up as a way to show support to the people of Iran.

She said it was “inconceivable” for New Zealanders to understand what life is like in Iran, and the consequences people faced there for speaking out.

“The rest of us have a responsibility to express our distaste at what’s happening in Iran.”

Vickery said the cause was one which struck at “his heart” and added how sad it was to see a country with such a rich history become a “theocratic regime which is taking away freedom”.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff More than 50 people rallied in Huatoki Plaza on Saturday, as part of worldwide demonstrations against the Iranian Government and its Islamic regime.

Calls were made for the New Zealand Government to take action, including cutting diplomatic ties with Iran.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern penned an opinion piece on the situation in Iran.

She outlined the Government’s actions to date, including this year’s move which condemned the consequences of Iranian law on young people, as well as an appeal to repeal laws which violated the rights of women and girls.

New Zealand also called for Iran to be removed from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, Ardern wrote.