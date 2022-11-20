New chapter for South Taranaki council with CEO appointment

Fiona Aitken has been appointed the new chief executive at the South Taranaki District Council.

Fiona Aitken has taken on the job after the October departure of Waid Crockett.

Her appointment was announced by South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon.

“Fiona is a highly experienced leader with some 30 years in the local government sector, and her appointment comes after a rigorous application process where the standard of applicants was extremely high,” Nixon said in a statement.

Aitken, who had been the acting chief executive after Crockett left to take up a role at Palmerston North City Council, had been part of STDC’s senior leadership team since 2010.

For the last four years, she had the role of group manager of community and infrastructure services.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon said he was “extremely pleased” at Fiona Aitken’s appointment as the council chief executive. (File Photo)

“Fiona has a strong reputation of working with people and building effective relationships at all levels and has done an excellent job of leading the council’s largest group during a period of uncertainty and change. The organisation has made a lot of progress over the last five years and Fiona will ensure that progress continues,” Nixon said.

Aitken said she felt “privileged” to get the top job in an organisation she had been part of for three decades.

Aitken will be formally welcomed into the role in early December.

Meanwhile, recruitment for a new chief executive at the New Plymouth District Council, in the wake of the resignation of Craig Stevenson, is under way.

The newly formed council will be responsible for the appointment process.

Current acting chief executive Mariam Taris is on a six-month contract.