Devon Mile mad dash down New Plymouth's main street rounds out weekend of running events

Hundreds of runners showed up on Sunday to run the Devon Mile in New Plymouth

While there was a break in the wet weather for Sunday’s mad dash down New Plymouth’s Devon St, the cooler weather might have provided some relief to the runners who had a sprint to the finishing line on their minds.

More than 220 people registered to take part in the 1.6km Devon Mile, which started and finished at the city’s landmark clock tower.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The 1.6km route was suitable for entrants of all ages.

The race down Devon St to Gover St, and back again, was the final leg of weekend of running events in Taranaki called the Coastal Five.

The first person to sprint across the line was Kalib Guy, of Manaia, in South Taranaki, who was chuffed with the result, but completely out of puff too.

READ MORE:

* Coastal Five will be back 'bigger and better', organiser says

* Covid-19: Struggling already, New Plymouth restaurant owners push back on road closures for top level triathlon events

* Petition not enough to stop Devon Mile coming back to New Plymouth



ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Manaia's Kalib Guy was first across the line in Sunday's Devon Mile race.

When he got his breath back, he said he used to run track, so short distance races suited his style.

Guy said the Devon Mile was the only event in the Coastal Five he registered for, but he had taken part in the Nexans fun run at Bell Block earlier that morning.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Runners and walkers alike took part in the Devon Mile, braving the wet conditions.

His reward for the win? Sleep, Guy said.

With a newborn child in the house, the 25-year-old hoped to get his head down for a couple of hours on Sunday afternoon.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A Devon Mile competitor takes a moment to catch his breath after the 1.6km race.

The Coastal Five began on Saturday with a half-marathon, followed by a 5km run around Pukekura Park and then a 4.5km cross-country leg at Lake Mangamahoe.

Sunday was more leisurely by comparison, with a 10km climb at Pukeiti, before the Devon Mile rounded out the event.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff About 150 people turned out to watch the event, which caught a break in the bad weather.

Kate Atkinson, of New Plymouth, braved the conditions to join the 150-strong crowd who turned up to watch the Devon Mile race.

“I just thought it would be fun to watch.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff More than 220 people registered to take part in the Devon Mile on Sunday, the last leg of the Coastal Five running event.

She said her sister took part in the half-marathon, and she hoped to support family friends taking part in the mile race too, albeit from the sidelines.

Masterton’s Tracey Lupton was there to cheer on her partner.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The 1.6km mad dash down New Plymouth's main street, known as the Devon Mile, took place on Sunday.

She said she had planned to do the Devon Mile as well, but a squash injury left her wearing a moon boot and relying on crutches to get around instead, much to her disappointment.

The inaugural Coastal Five took place in 2021, and 382 people took part. This year, entries almost doubled, with close to 600 received.