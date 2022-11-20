Person moderately injured after car and train collide in South Taranaki

Police attended reports of a crash involving a car and train in Kakaramea, in South Taranaki, on Sunday afternoon.

A motorist received moderate injuries after a car and train collided in South Taranaki on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened about 1.50pm on railway tracks near Kakaramea Rd/State Highway 3 in Kakaramea, which is between Hāwera and Pātea.

A police media spokesperson said the driver of the car received moderate injuries, and a rescue helicopter was called to assist.

The car has been moved, so it was not blocking the tracks or road.