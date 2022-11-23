Stacey Hitchcock second in charge at Venture Taranaki

Part of Stacey Hitchcock’s brief as Venture Taranaki’s new deputy chief executive is to attract investment.

Once touted as a potential mayor of New Plymouth, former two-term district councillor Stacey Hitchcock now has her feet under the table of the deputy chief executive’s seat at Venture Taranaki.

Hitchcock surprised many council observers when she opted not to seek another three years around the chamber’s table in July, saying she wanted to do something different in the community.

That has now emerged as a role at the region’s economic development agency, which is funded by the New Plymouth District Council and has its former deputy boss Kelvin Wright at the helm.

With an official job title of general manager of investment and deputy chief executive, Hitchcock has been tasked with attracting external investment into the region and supporting “the realisation of our strategic aspirations” according to Wright.

She will sit alongside an executive leadership team that contains Wright, Brylee Flutey, the general manager of destination, and Jennifer Patterson, the general manager of economic development.

“Being a Taranaki local, Stacey has extensive regional networks and relationships with key stakeholders, alongside central and local government experience,” Wright said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Stacey Hitchcock is Venture Taranaki’s new deputy chief executive.

“This role is integral to providing input into national conversations and promoting and growing connections across our sectors.”

Hitchcock believed it was an “incredible opportunity” to be part of Venture Taranaki, an organisation she had admired while reading reports presented to council during her terms.

“It’s such an evolving time across all of our industries in Taranaki,” she said.

“For me, we have done exceptionally well here, but we have to look at where are the gaps in the partnerships at regional, national and international level to make sure our transition isn’t just a just transition, but we are leading in areas like food, fibre and energy.”

As the country moves towards attempting to reach net-zero for long-lived gases by 2050 and the region’s traditional energy industries change, Hitchcock wants to be part of making sure Taranaki was somewhere that was in a much better place to look after its mana whenua, that there were quality jobs available, while still making it a great place to live.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Venture Taranaki chief executive Kelvin Wright and newly appointed deputy Stacey Hitchcock.

Wright said part of Hitchcock’s role was also about attracting investment from outside the region.

“That involves working on strategic projects right through to working with our local government leaders and our MP’s around our influence into Wellington around what sort of investment product might be to move our region forward,” he said.