Youth in intensive care, three others stable, after fatal crash killed two

The fatal crash in Motunui in the early hours of Tuesday morning, which killed two people and injured four, remains under investigation. (File Photo)

Three people injured in a double fatal crash in north Taranaki are improving in hospital, while another remains in intensive care.

The two-car crash happened at 1.30am on Tuesday along State Highway 3, Main Rd North, in Motunui, north of Waitara.

Four people were seriously injured. Two of the injured have been described as youths.

They were taken to hospital in conditions described as critical or serious at the time.

Detective Senior Sergeant Byron Reid, of Taranaki CIB, said it appeared the crash happened after one of the parties crossed the centre-line and hit the other vehicle, but the matter remained under investigation.

He said the two people killed in the crash were part of a family group travelling in a northbound vehicle.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The road was closed for about nine hours after the crash was reported at 1.30am on Tuesday. (File Photo)

Three other passengers in that car were among the injured.

The other car, which was heading south, had only one occupant, who was also hurt.

On Wednesday, police were not in a position to release the names of the two people killed.

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki said three of those transported to hospital had improved from being in a serious condition to stable, and had been admitted on to a hospital ward.

This included a man in his 30s, a woman in her 20s and a youth.

The other youth remains in a serious condition in the intensive care unit, Te Whatu Ora Taranaki said.

Officers from the Serious Crash Unit spent time at the scene on Tuesday morning while the road was closed to traffic.