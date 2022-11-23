Vandalism in Taranaki costing ratepayers $100,000 a year

The NPDC has said vandals are burning a hole in ratepayers’ pockets after Marfell’s public toilets were set ablaze earlier this month.

Vandalism across Taranaki is costing $100,000 a year in repairs and a district council spokesperson says there’s “zero tolerance for it”.

The New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) has been fronted with a $725 bill after a public toilet was set ablaze earlier this month.

“We have zero tolerance for all vandalism, and we’ve taken this to the Police,” NPDC property manager Laura Keenan said in a written statement.

“We always clean up vandalism quickly, but it takes time and causes disruption for people who need to use these facilities.”

The NPDC posted two photos of the damages on Facebook to shed light on what happened and said “vandals are burning a hole in ratepayers’ pockets”.

“While the cost for this will be about $725, it all adds up to a total vandalism bill that usually tops $100,000 a year.”

The toilets are back in use, but they are still awaiting a new paint job.

Keenan said NPDC was always looking for ways to prevent these damages from happening including vandal-proofing the facilities such as “metal cases around toilet paper and soap dispensers”.

“But the only really effective way is for people who know about these crimes to step up and come forward.”