Upcoming band secure biggest gig yet at one of Taranaki's largest stages

Taranaki band Greenbathing - made up of Sam Egli, left, Adam Stuart, pictured on the phone, Cam Parker, Toby Alva, and Ruby Lu – will be opening for King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard in January.

An upcoming Taranaki band taking to one of the region’s biggest stages this summer says the opportunity to play alongside one of Australia’s most prolific bands is “surreal”.

Greenbathing are opening for Australian alternative rockers King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard at the Bowl of Brooklands in New Plymouth, which can fit up to 15,000 people, on January 6.

Gearing up for their biggest show yet, the band said they were looking forward to getting their music out there.

“It’s pretty surreal to have so many people hear us,” singer Ruby Lu said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The gig at the Bowl of Brooklands will be the biggest show Greenbathing has ever played.

The band is made up of Lu, 24, Toby Alva, 22, Cam Parker, 24, Adam Stuart, 25 and Sam Egli, 23, who started working together a few years ago when they met up at Mike’s Brewery and decided to start a band.

Since then, they have been “jamming” at each other's flats, playing at local pubs and enjoying making music.

But it’s grown since then, and the band are hoping the big gig will open new doors for them in the future.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The band is hoping the January show will open more doors for them in the future.

With a new single and music video set to be released, as well as a New Year's Eve gig planned, the band are counting down to what’s next.

“It would be pretty cool to get to where King Gizzard is, or even tour some summer festivals at some point,” Parker said.