Taranaki entrepreneur Philip Brown named as chairman of medicinal cannabis producer

New Plymouth entrepreneur Philip Brown has been appointed chairman of NZX-listed medicinal cannabis company Greenfern Industries Limited.

Greenfern operates a medicinal cannabis research facility and hemp processing hub in Normanby, South Taranaki.

Born and raised in Taranaki, Brown has a history of business success in the region.

He developed global procurement system TenderLink.com which was acquired by ASX-listed Fairfax Media in 2010 and constructed the Novotel New Plymouth hotel, which was acquired by a Taranaki-based iwi consortium in 2019.

He holds a number of directorships and is also a major shareholder in seabed miner Trans-Tasman Resources, which was recently acquired by ASX-listed Manuka Resources and is seeking consents in the South Taranaki bight.

NZX/Supplied Taranaki-based medicinal cannabis company Greenfern Industries Limited is now listed on the NZX.

Brown holds a significant shareholding in, and has been an independent non-executive director of Greenfern since July 2021.

“I am extremely pleased to have the confidence of the board to lead the next phase of Greenfern in our pursuit of becoming a leading global grower and exporter of cannabis flower and therapeutic medicinal products that will enhance the availability of alternative health and well-being outcomes,” Brown said in a press release.

The chairman role was vacated by Brent King who announced his resignation on October 31.