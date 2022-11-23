Victim mocks robber in court, calls him contender for 'world's dumbest criminal'

A victim who was threatened with an air rifle took his opportunity to tell the man responsible but what he thought about what happened. (File Photo)

A victim of a violent aggravated robbery openly mocked the man who threatened him with an air rifle, calling him in court a contender for the “world’s dumbest criminal”.

On Wednesday, the man strode confidently to the front of a New Plymouth courtroom and turned to face Kade Henry Rampton, who only months ago had pointed the weapon at him, demanding money.

Wearing disguises, Rampton, and two others, went to the victim’s home on May 28 and barged in, determined to get $150 owed to them for a drug debt.

“It was so absurd, I thought it was a joke,” the man told the court.

The victim said he never thought Rampton would be capable of carrying out such a crime, which he said was akin to a “low budget comedy horror”.

In an effort to get the victim to hand over the cash, Rampton pointed the air rifle at the victim, before hitting him with it.

123rf Burglar, burglary, theft, home invasion, intruder, crime, generic, stock

As a result, the victim fell backwards through a glass coffee table.

Rampton and the others then searched the house, before making off with the victim’s phone, wallet, medication and food from the freezer.

The court heard how Rampton was associated with the Nomads gang, and was struggling with addiction issues at the time of the robbery.

Despite making light of some aspects of the crime, and saying he wasn’t scared at the time, the victim said the impact came later.

He told the court he became increasingly paranoid, to the point where he moved out of the region.

Rampton previously pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated robbery.

AFR Kade Rampton had written a letter to the court, which acknowledged his faults and desire to do better, the court heard. (File Photo)

Defence lawyer Patrick Mooney said his client had written a letter which showed he had taken responsibility for what he did and recognised the impact his actions had on the victim, the defendant’s family and the wider community.

Mooney said the biggest issue for Rampton was his drug use, which he knew he had to tackle when he got out of prison.

Judge Gregory Hikaka said the offending was serious, drug-fuelled and involved both a firearm and violence, but he accepted Rampton was remorseful for what he did.

The 26-year-old was sent to prison for four years and two months.

The outcome matched up with what had been the victim’s final parting shot to Rampton before he took his seat in the public gallery, prior to the judge’s ruling.

“You wanted to be a gangster, now I hope you know where gangsters go: jail.”