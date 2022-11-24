Police name the two people killed in Taranaki crash

Two people were killed, and four injured, after a two-car crash in Motunui, north Taranaki, on Tuesday morning. (File Photo)

Police have named the two people who died in a two-car crash in north Taranaki in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Te Matangi Broughton, 23, and Maraea Arano, 63, both of Hāwera, were in a vehicle heading north along State Highway 3 at Motunui, about 1.30am, when the collision happened.

Three others in the car were seriously injured and taken to hospital. Two are now in a stable condition, while another was in intensive care.

The sole occupant of the southbound vehicle was also injured.

While police continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash, Detective Senior Sergeant Byron Reid previously said early indications suggested one of the cars had crossed the centre-line.