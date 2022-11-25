Taranaki murder accused granted further adjournment

William Candy, 39, Jodie Shannon Hughes, 30, 18-year-old Ethan Webster are charged with alleged murder of farmworker Jacob Ramsay.

The trio accused of killing a Taranaki farmworker have been granted a further remand before any formal pleas are entered.

William Candy, 39, faces charges of murder and kidnapping, Jodie Shannon Hughes, 30, is charged with murder, kidnapping and burglary, while 18-year-old Ethan Webster faces a murder charge.

All are accused of killing Jacob Ramsay, after his body was found at an Upper Kina Rd address in Oaonui, South Taranaki on July 31.

The 33-year-old father was employed as a farmworker at the time of his death.

In the High Court at New Plymouth on Friday, Justice Andru Isac granted defence counsel for the accused a further two weeks to advance discussions with their clients.

None of the accused were in court.

NZ Police/Supplied The body of Jacob Ramsay, 33, was found at a rural South Taranaki property in July.

Crown solicitor Cherie Clarke did not oppose an extension but told the court defence counsel had been told if the trio pleaded guilty to murder then the remaining charges would not be pursued.

She said the Crown had received the pathologist report on Ramsay which had been disclosed to all defence counsel.

Justice Isac further remanded the trio in custody for another pre-trial hearing on December 9.