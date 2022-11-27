Jamie Watkins to coach New Zealand women's cricket XI
Former Taranaki all-rounder and Central Hinds coach Jamie Watkins has been named as co-coach of a New Zealand women’s XI cricket side to play Bangladesh.
Watkins will co-coach the side with former Black Caps opening batsman Craig Cummings.
The New Zealand XI will play a one-day international against Bangladesh at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Monday before they meet them again in a Twenty20 match at the same venue on Wednesday.
White Ferns squad members Hannah Rowe and Molly Penfold have been included in the squad along with former Taranaki representative Kate Ebrahim.