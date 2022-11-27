Jamie Watkins to coach New Zealand women's cricket XI

11:50, Nov 27 2022
Central Hinds coach Jamie Watkins will be in charge of a New Zealand XI to meet Bangladesh.
Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images
Former Taranaki all-rounder and Central Hinds coach Jamie Watkins has been named as co-coach of a New Zealand women’s XI cricket side to play Bangladesh.

Watkins will co-coach the side with former Black Caps opening batsman Craig Cummings.

The New Zealand XI will play a one-day international against Bangladesh at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Monday before they meet them again in a Twenty20 match at the same venue on Wednesday.

White Ferns squad members Hannah Rowe and Molly Penfold have been included in the squad along with former Taranaki representative Kate Ebrahim.

 
Taranaki Daily News