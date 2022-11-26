Netflix star returns home from US for Australasia's biggest tattoo festival

After three years of Covid induced cancellations the New Zealand Tattoo & Art Festival is back.

For some, it’s about the art, the tattoos and the guys on bikes doing double backflips while kids with exploding sodas cheer.

For others, the New Zealand Tattoo & Art Festival, is a chance to come home.

New York-based Netflix star tattooist Rose Hardy hadn’t been to New Zealand since Covid-19 reared its head.

But the tattoo artist who grew up in Whangārei came back especially for Australasia’s biggest tattoo festival.

READ MORE:

* The state of the industry: From tattooing fisherman and scaffolders to anyone and everyone

* A scorcher of a weekend for packed-out New Zealand Tattoo and Art Festival in New Plymouth

* Australasia's largest tattoo festival returns to Taranaki



Held on Saturday and Sunday, the festival features over 250 artists from around the world with skills in everything from photorealistic, to vintage, to tāmoko tattoos.

The people attending the event are almost as intricate and brightly coloured as the tattoos being laid down by hundreds of buzzing tattoo guns.

Live music pumps indoors and Nitro Circus BMX riders pull tricks on a giant ramp outside, with organiser Brent Taylor hoping to have 7000 people through the doors of TSB Stadium by the end of the weekend.

Hardy starred in the Netflix show Tattoo Redos in which top artists transform tattoo disasters into stunning cover-ups.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Rose Hardy with Teniele Sadd. Hardy’s favourite part about the tattoo festival was “seeing so many friends in one spot”.

Her favourite part about the tattoo festival was “seeing so many friends in one spot”.

“That's kind of the point of it. It can be kind of hard tattooing in these situations, but it makes up for it because it's so fun.”

Another who returned home for the tattoo festival was Haze Kopa, (Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāpuhi) who runs a tattoo studio in the far north with his “waiwhi” Narketa.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Haze Kopa grew up in Hāwera and for him the festival is a chance to catch up with his friends and family.

Kopa grew up in Hāwera and for him the festival is a chance to catch up with his friends and family from “all ‘round” Taranaki.

They enjoy coming back so much he’s been to every festival since its inception.

While his specialities include tāmoko and photorealism, Kopa said he can “pretty much draw anything”.

“When I was growing up Mum said we couldn't afford much, and we always had pen and paper.

“Because I was a bit of an active kid she said when she put pen and paper in front of me I kind of blocked everything out, and I just got into drawing.”

Things haven’t changed much, Kopa said.

“We’re at a point now with tattooing, where it's still about tattooing, but it's more about just looking after our people and giving the best guidance and best options for them.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Tau Pakaua from Ruatoria, East Cape, was being tattooed with chisel blades and a small mallet.

Tau Pakaua from Ruatoria, East Cape was being tattooed with chisel blades and a small mallet, instead of the buzzing of a tattoo gun.

“Why did I get it like this? The finished result that’s why, it’s not going to blow out, those lines are clean.

“This one on my leg took something like four hours, but it’s hard to tell because I get into a place where time doesn’t mean anything.”

The festival was last held in 2019 with the 2020 and 2021 events cancelled because of Covid restrictions.

A majority of tattoo artists attending are from Australia and New Zealand, with others from France, Italy, the US and Canada.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The 10th NZ Tattoo & Art Festival was last held in 2019 but cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid restrictions.

More than half of this year’s artists are women.

For Australian tattoo artist Mimsy Gleeson and husband Pony who “just collects the money”, of Trailer Trash Tattoos the drawcard for the festival is Taranaki.

“It's beautiful, the people are friendly, the show is just so well done, and it's about the art it's not so commercialised.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Tattooing can be hard on the back and neck, said Asher Herman-Vallen from Taranaki.

Asher Herman-Vallen, from Taranaki said all the tattooing can be hard on the back and neck.

“I personally do a quick style of tattooing. A sort of American traditional style, so you can bang out one of those tattoos in half an hour, if you've got enough people lining up, you can do ten of them a day easy enough.

“You have to put yourself out of comfort to make others more comfortable sometimes.”