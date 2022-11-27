Stormwater works on SH3 at Waitara to finish next week

Stormwater works on State Highway 3 near Waitara will be completed next week.

Stormwater works on State Highway 3 near Waitara, Taranaki, will be completed next week, paving the way for the start of construction on the Princess St roundabout and pedestrian underpass in early 2023.

Waka Kotahi Regional Manager Infrastructure Delivery, Rob Partridge, said the completion of the stormwater works, which began in January, marks a significant milestone.

“We’re excited to be one step closer to starting construction of the Princess Street roundabout, the first of four planned for SH3 between Waitara and Bell Block,” said Partridge.

There were 17 crashes at the Princess Street intersection between 2017 and 2021 – more than any other intersection along the route.

The roundabout and pedestrian underpass should make the intersection safer.

With the 950-metre pipe now installed along SH3, work to seal and reinstate the road to two lanes will start on Monday 28 November.

This work is expected to take four to five days to complete, weather dependent, and people should plan for delays of up to 10 minutes while work is under way.

The new pipe will carry stormwater runoff from the Princess Street roundabout and will also help to address flooding issues around Princess and Rahiri Streets.

In mid-2023, a stormwater outfall will be constructed where water is discharged into the Waitara Awa (river).

“We are working with our project partners Manukorihi, Ngāti Rāhiri, Otaraua, Pukerangiora, Puketapu Hapū and Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa and New Plymouth District Council on the design and location for the stormwater outfall to ensure stormwater enters the awa slowly to avoid negatively impacting the waterway,” said Partridge.

A stormwater treatment swale will be constructed on the eastern border of the soccer fields at a later date. This swale will capture and treat stormwater runoff from the new roundabout before it is safely discharged into the Waitara Awa.

These works are part of the wider Te Ara Tūtohu: SH3 Waitara to Bell Block safety improvement project which aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries on the busy section of highway.