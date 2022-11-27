Christmas At The Bowl to make its return on December 18

After being cancelled last year due to Covid and rising costs Christmas at the Bowl is set to make its return on December 18.

The event, in the Bowl of Brooklands, regularly draws crowds of more than 10,000 people for candle-lit Christmas carols, entertainment and fireworks.

Gates will open at 5.00pm on Sunday, December 17, with picnics welcome. There also be a range of food stalls.

Pre-show entertainment is provided by “Super Fly” at 6.30pm with the Christmas At The Bowl Variety Show from 8pm.

New Plymouth Brass will be on stage to lead the Christmas carols.

The event is staged by the Christmas at the Bowl Trust and a small organising committee with major sponsors TOI Foundation, NZ Community Trust, Powerco, More FM, Traffic Safe NZ, Baker Tilly and Mad Media.

Entry is by gold coin donation.

Postponement night in the event of bad weather is Monday, December 19. More details are on the trust’s website, www.christmasatthebowl.co.nz