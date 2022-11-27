Port Taranaki harbour master says simple rules can keep people safe this summer

Port Taranaki harbour master Tony Parr is pushing the safety message for those taking to the water this summer.

Port Taranaki’s harbour master is reminding boaties and kayakers to follow simple safety rules this summer.

Tony Parr said ‘must dos’ include keeping speed down, having lifejackets for everyone on board, being able to communicate with the shore and following simple rules about speed around divers and swimmers.

Boaties must carry enough lifejackets or personal floatation devices for everyone on board, and they have to to be the right size, Parr said.

“I’d recommend you have a boat rule that lifejackets are worn by everyone on board”.

Water users should take their mobile phone with them in a waterproof bag and have at least one other way of letting people know they need help, such as a VHF radio, flares or a beacon.

“One important but simple thing many forget about is to make sure your speed stays below five knots when you’re within 200 metres of the shore, particularly off Ngamotu Beach or lee breakwater.

“That’s about a fast walking speed – if your vessel has a bow wave and a big wake, you’re going too fast.”

For those diving for kai or just for fun, skippers must display a white and blue Flag A so that their boat can be seen by other boats from at least 200 metres away.

If other boaties see the flag, they must slow to five knots within 200 metres of the vessel with the dive flag.

“All of these rules are really just common sense but it’s worth reminding folk before they get their boats out that just a few simple precautions and preparation can make all the difference,” Parr said.

For more details and other safety tips, check online Know Before You Go reference guide.