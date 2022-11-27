Identity of $24m Taranaki lotto winner still a mystery

Harchand Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, and Jassi Singh from the Bell Block Supermarket were excited about the $24 million lotto win.

The owner of the Taranaki shop which sold a $24 million lotto ticket says he had been hoping for a big win ever since he bought the store nearly 10 years ago.

“I was always wishing good luck to the customer from bottom of my heart. I was really hoping to sell a big win,” Sewak Singh, owner of Bell Block Supermarket, said.

His wish came true on Saturday – and then some – when a ticket bought in his store won $1m from Lotto First Division and $23m from Powerball.

The winning numbers are 03, 05, 27, 29, 31 and 38. The bonus ball is 21, and the power ball is 05.

On Sunday a Lotto spokesperson said the ticket had yet to be claimed; however, it usually took a day or two to verify and announce a winner.

“People are asking me who won,” Sewak said. “They are happy, everyone's excited, I have given some very good small prizes in the past.

“I remember there was a customer who came to buy some food, and he only had a dollar change left and I asked him if he wanted to buy a dollar scratchie, and then next thing I know he was earning $10,000.”

As for what he’d do with the $24 million, Sewak said he’d use it to “support Taranaki” through investment.

“It makes my day happy. You know we had a lot of Covid problems, but then things happen like this, and for me, it's a big proud moment in my life that it was from my store, that God is blessing the family.”

He said he was not sure whether the winner was from Taranaki as “we get a lot of travellers around here”.

On Sunday, Jassi Singh, Sukhdeep Singh and Sewak’s father Harchand Singh faced a constant stream of customers hoping to catch the next big win.

Jassi, who was manning the counter, said he’d sold “a lot of tickets” in the last week.

“Someone said ‘If I win the 24 million I'm taking you on a date’, and I'm like, ‘Oh, wow, where are we going?’ (and they said) ‘We're going to Dubai to a Michelin-star restaurant’, so if that lady's the winner she needs to come and see me.’”

Jassi’s pick was that the ticket will have been from “the morning rush".

“In the evening it dies down a bit more.

“If I won I will probably go to Dubai in my private jet and own a residence at the Burj Khalifa. Buy property. I don't know. Just something really crazy crazy crazy.”

Sukhdeep Singh said he would go back to visit India – and potentially invest in a business, but Harchand had a different take.

"I would use it to help someone who needs the money and then invest in some sort of business or crypto or something to make some more money.”

The $24m prize is the latest big Lotto win in Taranaki.

Earlier this year a New Plymouth woman had a Mother’s Day to remember when she learned she had won $5.3m.

She had received a card containing a Powerball First Division ticket from her daughter, which was bought at Countdown Vogeltown.

In June 2021, a New Plymouth Lotto player won $12m from Powerball First Division and $1m from Lotto First Division on a ticket bought at New World Merrilands.