Crash victim's family shares 'love and forgiveness' for the man who caused death

The 4x4 quad bike involved in the fatal crash which killed a 21-year-old woman in December 2021.

The mother of a young woman killed in a crash on a Taranaki farm asked a court to show clemency to the man responsible for causing her death, as her family had already forgiven him.

Julia Rose Florence, 21, died in the crash on a farm in Cardiff, central Taranaki, in December 2021. Another woman suffered injuries.

Tom Munro Nicholls previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of his childhood friend and dangerous driving causing injury.

Nicholls held his dying friend’s hand in a rain-sodden paddock while darkness fell, the summary of facts said.

At Monday’s sentencing in the Hāwera District Court, Florence’s mother spoke of how her daughter’s life was “full of love, blessings, adventure and service”.

She said the loss of her daughter had left a hole within the family, which was keenly felt.

But she also spoke of how Nicholls, who had “our love and forgiveness”, had also been affected.

“He lives his sentence every day.”

Alcohol was a factor in the crash, as Tom Nicholls was seen drinking prior to taking charge of a 4x4 quad bike.

Nicholls worked with the victims on a shearing gang, and on December 14 about 2pm, work finished early for the day due to bad weather.

Plans were then made to meet up at a workmate’s house for drinks. On the way, Nicholls bought a 24-box of beer and some vodka-based milkshakes, and was seen drinking both.

About 8.30pm, the group discussed going on a drive around the farm, despite the wet conditions.

Nicholls got into the driver’s seat of the 4x4 all terrain vehicle, and was joined by Florence and the other victim.

During the drive, Nicholls tried to do a doughnut in the paddock, making a sharp left turn which caused the vehicle to become unbalanced and roll.

Florence was crushed underneath the 4x4, and the other passenger was also trapped. The two women were freed and CPR was attempted on Florence, but she died at the scene.

The other victim needed surgery after suffering a broken arm.

The mother of the injured woman read her victim impact statement at the hearing.

It outlined how she had become more safety conscious since the crash and suffered flashbacks.

Tom Nicholls was sentenced in the Hāwera District Court on Monday, on two charges related to a December 2021 fatal crash on a central Taranaki farm.

She said Nicholls had in no way intended to cause the crash.

“We were all just having fun before this accident happened.”

Defence lawyer Kylie Pascoe applied for a discharge without conviction for Nicholls, which was opposed by the Crown, who sought a home detention sentence.

Pascoe said Nicholls had never tried to minimise what happened, but the Crown had overstated the defendant’s culpability in terms of causing the crash.

She pointed to the 22-year-old’s youth, lack of previous convictions and high level of remorse.

Pascoe argued convictions would impact on her client’s employment prospects, including his ambition to join the army.

Crown prosecutor Justin Marinovich said the remorse felt by Nicholls was accepted, but his passengers were unrestrained at the time of the crash, and “completely vulnerable” to the defendant’s manner of driving.

Alcohol was also a factor, Marinovich said.

Judge Hikaka acknowledged what he called the “heart-wrenching” victim impact statements from the deceased’s family.

“There’s a huge expression of love and concern for you and what you’ve been going through,” he said to Nicholls.

The judge referenced the impact the offending had on the defendant’s emotional wellbeing, and how much he appreciated the forgiveness shown to him from the Florence family.

“You describe that as amazing.”

Judge Hikaka described the offending as serious, but balanced this with Nicholls’ reaction to the offending.

“There’s no more that you could have done to emphasise your genuine remorse,” he said.

However, Judge Hikaka said while Nicholls was highly unlikely to reoffend, he needed to consider the sentencing principles of denunciation and deterrence to others.

In light of that, the discharge without conviction application was declined.

Instead, Nicholls was sentenced to a three-month term of community detention and disqualified from driving for 12 months.