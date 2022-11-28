Man posted threats and photo of a knife on Facebook before stabbing

A man who stabbed a woman in the back during a violent argument outside her home will be sentenced in the New Plymouth District Court next year. (File Photo)

Before making good on his threats, a Taranaki man posted an image of a knife on his victim's Facebook page with a message that said "this is for you".

Jarred Luke Pue and his victim were distant relatives, and had been out of touch for about a year prior to the attack, the police summary of facts said.

On the morning of May 5 this year, Pue posted threats towards the victim on his Facebook page.

An exchange of posts between the defendant and the victim followed, before Pue uploaded a photo of a knife on to the woman’s Facebook page, accompanied by the words “this is for you”.

At 12pm, Pue drove to the victim’s address. When he arrived, she was sitting outside, smoking a cigarette.

Pue walked up to her and threw a punch, which missed. The victim then punched Pue several times in the face, and one blow hit the defendant in the left eye, the summary of facts said.

Alden Williams/Stuff Police found Jarred Pue at his home after he stabbed his victim, leaving her injured. (File Photo)

“As the victim took a step backwards, the defendant swung at her with a knife clenched in his right hand, stabbing her in the centre of her back.”

Pue pulled the knife out and swung the weapon at the victim again, but the woman managed to dodge the second stab attempt.

The defendant left the address, but was later arrested at his Waitara home.

As a result of the knife attack, the victim suffered a 3cm wide wound in her back and was taken to hospital.

During an appearance in the New Plymouth District Court last week, Pue pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to injure, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ jail.

After recording the 34-year-old’s guilty plea, Judge Gregory Hikaka referred the case to restorative justice.

Pue, who is currently on remand at Whanganui prison, will be sentenced on January 11.