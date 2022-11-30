Tourism venture joins forces with collective to tackle pest control

Taranaki Kiwi Trustâs Maia Gibbs behind the wheel of a rail cart as she delivers several of the traps along the line.

A unique tourist venture has joined forces with a Taranaki-based environment group to tackle pest control in one of the region’s more isolated spots.

Forgotten World Adventures, which runs converted golf carts along the former Stratford-Okahukura line, has collaborated with the East Taranaki Environment Collective (ETEC) to set up 69 pest animal traps along a 10km stretch of rail snaking through rugged hill country at Te Wera, which is 35 km east of Stratford.

Recently, representatives of ETEC, Forgotten World Adventures, Taranaki Kiwi Trust and Taranaki Mounga project placed traps alongside the rail line, at 150m intervals, from Mohakau Rd to the mouth of the tunnel under Pohokura Saddle.

The rail line runs along the southern boundary of pest management area ETEC operates within, which now covers more than 18,000 hectares from Okoki to Te Wera.

The area is home to large numbers of western North Island brown kiwi.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi population boom forces Taranaki conservation area to move boundary fence

* Trev's new job is protecting whio from predators

* Native whio blue ducks spread wings outside Egmont National Park to farmland



Supplied The North Island brown kiwi is found in the 18,000ha section from Okoki to Te Wera, where pest management is conducted by the East Taranaki Environment Collective. (File Photo)

ETEC general manager Rebecca Somerfield said the agreement was the “perfect solution” to what could have been a costly issue for the collective to take on.

“The line runs alongside State Highway 43 which is actually the southern boundary of our enlarged area under pest management. If we had placed the traps along the highway, we would have had to prepare safety plans for the use of SH43 to regularly check them, which could have been an expensive exercise.”

Kara Matheson, Forgotten World Adventures general manager, said her organisation was happy to donate time, staff and resources to the partnership with ETEC.

Supplied/Stuff It was a team effort to place the traps along the disused rail line from Mohakau Rd to the mouth of the tunnel under Pohokura Saddle.

“It will be great to see the rail corridor utilised for the protection of our native wildlife.”

The tourism venture operated along 143km of disused rail line, which provided an opportunity to consider pest animal traps being placed along the entire corridor, Matheson said.

“But this would be too big for us to do ourselves. Our core business is tourism, while ETEC’s core business is animal pest control. It makes sense to collaborate, and we’ll have discussions regarding the potential for this to happen some time in the future.”