Taranaki justice initiative launches pilot for family violence cases

Te Pae Oranga is designed to stop people ending up in the justice system.

A pilot programme designed to address family violence will be added onto an iwi and police justice partnership already operating in Taranaki.

Te Pae Oranga Whānau pilot was launched in the region on Monday, and will deal with family violence referrals.

It represents an extension of the Te Pae Oranga panel process, which was first launched in Taranaki in March 2021.

It involves a panel of three members, along with the kaiwhakahaere who coordinates the hui, who meet with offenders referred to the process by police.

Supplied Te Pae Oranga was first launched in Taranaki in March 2021, and now a pilot programme adapting the model to family harm cases is underway. (File Photo)

Ngāruahine Iwi Health Services is in charge of Te Pae Oranga in Taranaki, and has worked with police and other family violence focussed agencies to develop the new pilot.

A pōwhiri to mark the beginning of the fledgling service was held at Aotearoa Marae in Okaiawa on Monday.

In a statement provided by police about the pilot, Ngāruahine Iwi Health Services’ Kaila Teka said family harm impacted a lot of people, and iwi and hapū had unique skills and experience to come up with sustainable solutions and make a real difference in the region.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Te Pae Oranga is a region wide intervention involving iwi Māori and police, and a 12-month pilot considering family violence cases has just been begun in Taranaki. (File Photo)

The process will see a whānau or individual plan developed which will consider how to put things right, as well as connecting people to the support they need.

Safety of victims would also be a key consideration.

The pilot will run for 12 months, and it is estimated three referrals would be made every week.

The effectiveness of the pilot would be measured by whānau experiences of the process, and also the difference it made to their situations.