BBQ banter: Pōhutukawa - enduring icon or environmental blight?

The pōhutukawa in all its glory at Bell Block beach in Taranaki, but as they say beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

COMMENT: I would never dispute pōhutukawa being one of the true icons of Kiwi culture.

The nation’s so-called Christmas tree is a sight to see when in bloom, with the crimson hues often a sign that my favourite season – summer – is on the way.

I also know the tree holds a special significance to Māori as well.

Legend has it that Tawhaki, a young Māori warrior, attempted to find heaven to seek help to avenge his father’s death. However, he fell to earth and the red flowers so synonymous with the pōhutukawa are said to represent his blood.

But what I want to suggest is that there is sometimes too much of a good thing.

In Taranaki, it could be argued that the proliferation of pōhutukawa could become more of a regional blight in years to come, than a tree to be treasured.

Known for its prodigious ability to grow, the tree’s invasive root system seeks out crevices and crannies to set up shop, and sprout new life.

And with a life span which can last up to 1000 years, pōhutukawa, or Metrosideros excelsa, which start out as saplings are destined to become super-sized if we’re not careful.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The crimson flowers are often strongly associated with Christmas, but the issues with this tree run deep, quite literally.

And that’s when I argue the trouble begins.

Pōhutukawa roots can break through foundations and footpaths, the leaves and flower stamens it sheds clogs gutters and clutters drains, not to mention the fact their height, and girth, can get in the way of enjoying the sea view and block out the sun.

In 2020, the pōhutukawa population in Poneke was blamed for cracked pipes and pathways there.

Ten years earlier, and more than 10,000kms away in San Francisco, the charm of the pōhutukawa tree had well and truly gone when residents described them as “cursed relics”.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Pōhutukawa trees can be beautiful, but their impact on the landscape goes beyond vistas. Just ask the people who live in Wellington’s Miramar, where this photograph showing cracking footpaths was taken in 2020. (File Photo)

The reaction was a result of the impact the 5000 saplings first planted in the 1980s had on the city’s infrastructure over time, destroying sewer lines and pavements.

The tree is not made for the city, it seems.

My research suggests pōhutukawa thrive in coastal climates, but the reality is they pop up in other places, dotted around the towns and cities of Aotearoa.

According to Taranaki Regional Council senior ecologist Halema Jamieson, how many trees exist in the province is unknown, but they cover a widespread area.

Most grow well in coastal, or semi-coastal areas, Jamieson said, but the majority of pōhutukawa in Taranaki were planted, or have spread from planted trees.

My hometown of Waitara is a case in point.

Deena Coster/Stuff When they are in bloom and full of red flowers, the pōhutukawa is eye-catching, but a less charitable view is that they can become overgrown trees which dominate the landscape.

They can make for a majestic sight at Marine Park, which is by the beach and river mouth, but I would argue their presence elsewhere poses problems, both logistically and aesthetically.

A recent solution to maintain powerlines along a Waitara thoroughfare under threat by lofty pōhutukawa?

Lop the top off, and leave behind blunt stumps. Ugly as.

The trees in general are not the prettiest thing in the world either.

When they’re not in bloom, the unpruned pōhutukawa can be quite grotesque looking, with the gnarled branches and bearded aerial roots.

And I can only see the pōhutukawa problem in Taranaki getting worse, as the trees age, get bigger and continue to spread their seed far and wide, regardless of whether we want them to grow or not.

So while the tree might be iconic, I think the pitfalls of pōhutukawa are starting to pile up, and it’s time for a re-think on our love affair with the red-flowering idol.

