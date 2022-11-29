Woman who was discharged from ED with kidney stone diagnosis and later died in hospital failed by DHB, doctor - report

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki has been found to have failed the care of a woman who was discharged from ED and later died.

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki and a doctor have been ordered to apologise to the family of a woman who was discharged from the emergency department with a kidney stone diagnosis only to die in hospital three days later.

In a decision released this week, deputy health and disability commissioner Dr Vanessa Caldwell said the woman was failed by the then Taranaki District Health Board’s (TDHB) inadequate systems and a senior house officer working on the day she first presented.

The woman, called Mrs A in the decision, was in her 80s when she presented at the ED of a Taranaki hospital with symptoms of severe right-sided pain in her lower abdomen.

In ED, the woman was found to have impaired left kidney function, a kidney stone in her right kidney that was causing a blockage, a possible urinary tract infection, and abnormal vital signs.

READ MORE:

* Failures in care provided to woman in Timaru Hospital emergency department

* Taranaki DHB failed to provide patient with reasonable care, health commissioner rules



However, she was discharged about five hours later with a diagnosis of a kidney stone.

The woman then went back to ED three days later, where she passed away as a result of acute kidney failure and obstruction of the single functioning right kidney.

Caldwell’s decision followed a complaint investigation and found the failures “were the result of both an individual error in clinical decision-making, and an inadequate system within the ED, for which TDHB had responsibility”.

As a result, she found both the TDHB, now called Te Whatu Ora Taranaki, and the senior house officer (SHO) working that day in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code).

Caldwell said SHO should have recognised the seriousness of the woman’s condition and admitted her to hospital.

In addition, the ED did not have clear systems in place to ensure that everyone – senior house officer, consultant, and the patient – knew which consultant was responsible for each ED patient, Caldwell said.

“TDHB had overall responsibility for these system failures that contributed to the tragic consequences of this case,” Caldwell said.

She said the actions and omissions of the SHO to recognise the seriousness of the woman’s condition contributed to her being discharged from the ED inappropriately.

“While the SHO was a junior doctor at the time of events, I note her significant prior experience. I consider my criticisms of her care for the woman were well within her capabilities.”

As a result of the decision findings, Te Whatu Ora Taranaki and the SHO were both asked to provide a written apology to the family.

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki was also referred to the Director of Proceedings for consideration of further proceedings.

Caldwell also made multiple recommendations to Te Whatu Ora Taranaki including developing a more formal system for consultant handover in ED.

She also recommended the SHO undertake further training and the Medical Council of New Zealand consider whether a review of the SHO’s competence was warranted.

Following the events, Te Whatu Ora Taranaki has implemented changes to its processes.

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki has been approached for comment.