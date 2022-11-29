Hāwera police yet to make any arrests following public brawl

No arrests have been made after a brawl broke out at the Hāwera Rumble.

Police have yet to make any arrests after a public brawl which led to hundreds of people being evacuated from a boxing fight night in Hāwera.

A fortnight ago, relieving Taranaki Area Commander Phil Gillbanks said police were reviewing video footage from the November 12 Hāwera Rumble to identify those involved and establish the level of offending that took place at the TSB Hub.

On Tuesday, Gillbanks said via the police media team that the investigation was still ongoing, and no arrests had been made.

Gillbanks said police were also working with the venue and the local licencing authority to ensure processes were in place to prevent a recurrence at any future events.

The trouble started when people from two corporate tables began fighting with each other outside the venue before the disorder spread indoors.

Police arrived to break up the fight and the crowd of about 700 was evacuated about 9pm when the fire alarm was activated.

Hāwera Rumble promoter James Langton said he had yet to hear from police about any progress they were making in trying to identify those responsible for the trouble.

While he was “a little bit disappointed” no one had yet to be made accountable for ruining the event, Langton was opting to move on.

That included meeting with staff from the South Taranaki District Council about potentially putting on another event, despite the former national champion’s initial protests that he would not return to the town to stage any further boxing.

“After thinking about it, I’ve decided that everyone else shouldn’t miss out and suffer just because of a group of idiots,” he said.

However, Langton would not be taking any chances of further trouble, saying a future event would likely be held during the day and would not involve the sale of alcohol.