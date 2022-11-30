Suspects who smashed their way into Taranaki dairy sought

New Plymouth police are searching for this man who smashed his way into the Barriball St Diary and stole a large number of items.

At a time when the topic of security at dairies is at an all-time high, two offenders who smashed their way in to a New Plymouth dairy and made off with vapes, cash, and the cash register are being sought.

The break-in at the Barriball Dairy in Fitzroy happened about 2:30am on October 31, but police have only this week released details.

GRANT MATTHEW/Fairfax NZ/Stuff Barriball Street Dairy was robbed on October 31. Police are looking for help from the public (file photo).

Both offenders were wearing hoodies and face coverings and drove off in an unknown vehicle west along Barriball Street and likely into Mangorei Rd.

Police are seeking any information on suspicious people or vehicles seen in the area in the days leading up to the break-in.

Any information can be provided to Constable Melissa Hancock at the New Plymouth Police Station or call 105 quoting file number 221031/7257.

On Monday, dairies across Taranaki and New Zealand closed between 12.30-2.30pm to highlight their worries over rising crime and the death of a shop worker in Auckland.