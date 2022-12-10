New Zealand's oldest stone church temporarily loses its heart

Moritz Fassbender is pulling out all the stops to remove the New Plymouth Anglican churches organ.

They are pulling out all the stops at the Taranaki Cathedral Church of St Mary in New Plymouth – all 31 of them, as well as 1700 pipes, 30 pedals, three keyboards, and eight couplers.

The $1.4 million organ, which has soundtracked thousands of weddings, funerals and services over its 117 years, is being pulled apart while the building in which it stands is prepared for renovations through the Taranaki Cathedral restoration project.

“The organ is the first thing to go and the last thing to be put back in,” cathedral organist and head of music Christopher Luke said as he watched the deconstruction work.

The stone cathedral has been closed since 2016 after being declared earthquake prone.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff There are more than 1700 pipes that need to be removed form the organ and later re-installed.

Although work has been taking place around the site over the years, only now are they able to begin on the cathedral building, which has stood since 1846.

As well as strengthening the structure, the planned work, estimated to finish in 2025, includes weather proofing the roof, improvements to the heating and lighting, concealing cabling and opening up the building's interior.

But before any of that can happen, the organ needs to be taken apart and moved out.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Mike Young is part of the SIOC and is working with Fassbender to remove each part of the organ carefully before it’s sent to the South Island for remediation.

The Taranaki Anglican Trust Board and South Island Organ Company (SIOC) have signed a contract, and late last montha removal team arrived and the instrument started losing its pipes.

“There is that somewhat element of sadness, but I’m excited because we’re now finally getting on with the first step of remediation,” Luke said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The pipework, swell boxes, soundboards, stop-actions, wind-trunks and wind-chests are all wrapped individually and will be stored in a temperature-controlled container.

Luke moved from Australia to New Zealand 11 years ago for a job playing music at the cathedral, but he was only able to play the organ for four years before the site was closed.

“It was a very sad day, that last service I played in 2016, but this is the start of actually remediating the organ.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Luke says the work that will be done to the organ is the first step to finishing remediation work.

The instrument's pipework, swell boxes, soundboards, stop-actions, wind-trunks and wind-chests will be stored in a temperature-controlled container in New Plymouth.

They will then be sent to the SIOC factory in Timaru to be spruced up, with all the stops set to be replaced with electronics.

This will allow organists from around the country to showcase their own music.

The organ was built in 1905, and Luke said when it returns it will have plenty of “exciting additions”, including being mobile, so the organist can move it.

Extensive work on instruments this size only happens once a century and the organ is a “significant piece of the cathedral’s fabric,” Luke said.

“We want to make the space reflect our core business, which is Sunday worship and weekday worship services, but we also want to make it a space that’s actually flexible for the use of the community.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The organ was originally built in 1905.

The man overseeing the organ deconstruction work is Moritz Fassbender, of SIOC, who said it was “a nicely built instrument”.

“It was well-built in the first place, so it makes our job easier.

“The older, the better, and there’s no reason this instrument shouldn’t keep going for hundreds of years, with maintenance."