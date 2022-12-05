The moana and me: Students spend day at beach applying learning about the ocean

Waitara Central School spent the day at the beach learning to appreciate the community by fishing, sailing, hut making and surfing.

Students of a Taranaki primary school spent a day at the beach last week surfing, sailing, fishing and hut making as a way to understand their connection to the ocean.

Waitara Central School principal Vickie Kahu-Pukoro said students had spent the year learning about the sea and the best way to apply that learning was to spend a day at the Waitara River mouth.

“Every year we cover an area of our school pepeha, so we’ve got the whenua (land), moana (ocean), awa (river) and the maunga (mountain) and all four kind of fit together.”

With this year’s focus being the ocean, it was important the school’s 107 students got an understanding of the resource, Kahu-Pukoro said.

“A lot of these kids have never done any of these activities, and it gets them out of the house and off their devices.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The students of Waitara Central School spent the day at the beach having a go at surfing, fishing, sailing and hut making.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Kingston O’Carroll, 11, Jai Hauraki, 11, and Taimana Fenton, 9, had a go at surfing.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Family also came and helped out at the beach day.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Jacob Burkett, 8, was the first kid to catch a fish with the help of James Davey.