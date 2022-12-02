Lost and found - Womad's missing 'M' discovered and returned to rightful place

The colourful Womad sign as you enter New Plymouth is back to its former glory after the stolen M was found

The case of the missing Womad letter has been closed nearly two weeks after it was initially stolen.

The M, which was taken late last month, was one of five colourful letters making up the name Womad, the World of Music, Arts and Dance Festival, outside Plymouth International Hotel in New Plymouth.

After the M was stolen Taranaki Arts Festival Trust (TAFT), which put on Womad, erected a ‘deliberately shoddy’ replacement made out of wood donated by a local builder.

However, the letter has now been discovered near the Vehicle Testing Station on Hobson Street, just a few hundred metres from where it had been taken, and returned to its other letter comrades.

"A security guard identified the M amongst some old crates, just tucked out of the way," Rebecca Johnson, TAFT marketing communications manager, said.

“Whoever ‘borrowed’ it clearly didn't get far, and luckily it was undamaged. We're very grateful to the person who recognised the M for what it was and let us know."

Johnson said they were glad to have the letter back in time for the festive summer period to remind everyone about Womad 2023.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A 'deliberately shoddy’ M made out of donated wood was a temporary replacement.

The letters were iconic to the festival, she said.

"The M holds massive significance because it stands for the music, and there's no WOMAD without that!”

Womad takes place at Brooklands Park in New Plymouth on March 17 -19.

The music and dance Playday schedule and OMV STEAM Lab speakers will be announced on Friday, December 9.